Long Island Man Found Slumped Over Wheel Provided False Name, Tried To Bribe Cops, Police Say

Zak Failla
An East Rockaway man was arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel on Pearl Street in Oceanside.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing charges after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his pickup truck and offered officers cash to let him off, police said.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a 911 call for a man slumped over a steering wheel in front of a Pearl Street residence in Oceanside at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Upon arrival, police said that the officers found a man later identified as East Rockaway resident Kevin Meyer, age 32, in the driver’s seat in a 2003 Ford F-150.

Officials said that when the officers made contact with him, Meyer was “confused and incoherent.”

According to police, during the subsequent investigation, Meyer was warned about providing false information about his identification, though he repeatedly provided them with the wrong name and date of birth, despite the warnings.

It is alleged that Meyer then proceeded to offer the officers money to gain their favor, prompting his arrest.

Meyer was taken into custody and charged with false impersonation and third-degree bribery. Police said that he will be arraigned “when medically practical.” 

