Long Island Man Facing Charges For Drug Possession, Resisting Arrest, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of drugs and resisted arrest, injuring two officers.

Gregory Booker, age 57, was arrested at about 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 in Roosevelt, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers "conducted an investigation at the corner of Woods Avenue and Gilbert Place," and arrested Booker.

Police said Booker, who is from Roosevelt, resisted arrest, and two officers sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Booker was found in possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine and a glass pipe.

NCPD said Booker is charged with:

Two counts of second-degree assault

Four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with physical evidence

Resisting arrest

A public places-regulation violation.

