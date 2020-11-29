Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Drove Drunk With Two Children In Pickup Truck, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A Long Island man is facing a host of charges after police say he drove drunk with two children in the vehicle.
Selvyn Aldana-Morales, age 34, of Amityville, was operating a 2015 black Ford pickup and was observed officers failing to maintain his lane while traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway in Freeport around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Nassau County Police said. 

Freeport Policeofficers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop near the intersection of North Brookside Avenue, according to police. 

A field sobriety test was conducted with positive results and Aldana-Morales was placed under arrest without incident, said police. 

The vehicle’s passengers included one other man, two women, and two children, ages 10 and 4. The children were released into the custody of their mother.

Aldana-Morales is charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated, 
  • Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (Child under 16) under Leandra's Law, 
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or higher, 
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,
  • Multiple traffic infractions. 

He will be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 30 in Mineola.

