Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Charged With DWI After Crash Seriously Injures Suffolk Mom, Kids
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Drove Drunk With Three Kids In SUV, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Long Island man is facing a host of charges after police say he drove drunk with three children in his SUV.
A Long Island man is facing a host of charges after police say he drove drunk with three children in his SUV. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island man is facing a host of charges after police say he drove drunk with three children in his SUV.

A blue 2018 Honda Pilot traveling southbound on Peninsula Boulevard was observed by officers impeding traffic and failing to maintain their lane on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11:10 p.m. in Lynbrook, Nassau County Police said.

Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop, according to police.

Henry Orozco Lechado, 46, Cedarhurst, was found to be operating the vehicle and after a police investigation was conducted he was placed under arrest without incident, said police. 

Passengers included three children, ages 3, 6 and 11 years old. The children were released into the custody of their mother.

Lechado was charged with:

  • three counts of aggravated DWI (child under 16) under the Leandra’s Law, 
  • driving while intoxicated, 
  • three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 
  • operating a motor vehicle with one percent or more alcohol in blood,
  • multiple traffic infractions. 

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, Sept.26 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.