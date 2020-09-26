Long Island Man Drove Drunk With Three Kids In SUV, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing a host of charges after police say he drove drunk with three children in his SUV.

A blue 2018 Honda Pilot traveling southbound on Peninsula Boulevard was observed by officers impeding traffic and failing to maintain their lane on Friday, Sept. 25 at 11:10 p.m. in Lynbrook, Nassau County Police said.

Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop, according to police.

Henry Orozco Lechado, 46, Cedarhurst, was found to be operating the vehicle and after a police investigation was conducted he was placed under arrest without incident, said police.

Passengers included three children, ages 3, 6 and 11 years old. The children were released into the custody of their mother.

Lechado was charged with:

three counts of aggravated DWI (child under 16) under the Leandra’s Law,

driving while intoxicated,

three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

operating a motor vehicle with one percent or more alcohol in blood,

multiple traffic infractions.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, Sept.26 in Mineola.

