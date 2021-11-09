Long Island Man Charged With DWI, Manslaughter After Crash Kills One, Hospitalizes Two

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and manslaughter after a crash that killed one person and hospitalized two others on a busy Long Island roadway.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in East Garden City.

A 54-year-old female driver of a red SUV was struck by a Ford F650 tow truck flatbed driven by a 57-year-old man, in front of 877 Stewart Ave., Nassau County Police said.

The collision then caused the Ford F650 to strike a white van, according to police.

The woman driving the red SUV and a 16-year-old male passenger were both transported to a local hospital.

As a result of the collision, the operator of the white van was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The operator of a Ford F650 has been identified by Nassau County Police on Tuesday, Nov. 9 as James Skow, age 57, of Westbury.

He was arrested and charged with:

Driving while intoxicated

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

Second-degree manslaughter.

Skow was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The investigation into the crash continues.

This continues to be a developing story.

