Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Trader Joe's Closes Two LI Stores Due To Workers Testing Positive
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Firing Shots At Another Person, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Freeport man was arrested after allegedly firing two shots from a handgun during an argument.
A Freeport man was arrested after allegedly firing two shots from a handgun during an argument. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly firing two rounds from a handgun during a fight with another person.

Lenny Traveras, 26, of Freeport, was arrested on Wednesday, April 1, for the incident which took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in front of a residence in Freeport, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Traveras allegedly fire two rounds from a handgun at a 27-year-old man he was having a verbal argument with in front of a house on Bedell Street, police said.

An investigation found Traveras was responsible for firing the gun and he was located on Wednesday at a residence in Selden, police said.

No injuries occurred during the incident.

Taveras was arrested and charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal mischief.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.