Long Island Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Firing Shots At Another Person, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly firing two rounds from a handgun during a fight with another person.

Lenny Traveras, 26, of Freeport, was arrested on Wednesday, April 1, for the incident which took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in front of a residence in Freeport, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Traveras allegedly fire two rounds from a handgun at a 27-year-old man he was having a verbal argument with in front of a house on Bedell Street, police said.

An investigation found Traveras was responsible for firing the gun and he was located on Wednesday at a residence in Selden, police said.

No injuries occurred during the incident.

Taveras was arrested and charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal mischief.

