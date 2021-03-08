Long Island Man Charged For String Of Larcenies From Vehicles, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged for a string of larcenies from vehicles, police announced.

The arrest comes after a male victim called 911 to report that his driver’s side window of his 2014 Toyota Camry was shattered with an object in West Hempstead on Sunday, Feb. 28 at about 10 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

The victims’ wallet containing credit cards, a New York state license, and an unknown amount of US currency was removed, police said.

The victim's credit card had an unauthorized purchase on March 1, at 7-Eleven located on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead, police said.

A short time later, an unauthorized purchase was made at Bolla Market/Shell Gas Station, also located on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Fayez Algammaz, age 31, of Brentwood, was arrested without incident on Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. in West Hempstead, police said.

During the investigation it was determined Algammaz was responsible for the following incidents, also on Feb. 28 that police say all happened on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead:

2004 Toyota Camry, and a 2005 Scion passenger side window’s shattered and no loss reported.

2020 Jeep shattered front and rear passenger windows, loss of headphones.

2017 Honda Accord shattered rear passenger side window, loss of bottle of cologne.

Honda CRV shattered passenger side window, loss of two coats.

Algammaz was charged with:

three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny,

two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,

third-degree criminal mischief,

two counts second-degree identity theft,

third-degree identity theft,

three counts petit larceny.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, March 7 in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.