Long Island Man Caught Touching Himself In Front Of Naked Child, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Thomas Tana
Thomas Tana Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly endangering the welfare of a disabled person by touching himself in front of an undressed child.

Nassau County Police arrested Thomas Tana, 60, of Commack, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Commack, police said.

According to detectives, around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a 49-year-old man who lives in Westbury went upstairs to check on his 6-year-old learning disabled son and his caretaker, Tana.

When the father opened his son’s bedroom door, he found Tana inappropriately touching himself in front of his undressed son, police said.

The father yelled at Tana and he left the residence on foot before the police arrived. 

The victim suffered no injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 

A police investigation was conducted which led to locating Tana at his residence, where he was placed under arrest without further incident.

Tana was charged with endangering the welfare of a disabled person and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Detective request anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.  

All callers will remain anonymous.

