Long Island Man Busted With Loaded Gun, Ammo On I-95

A 21-year-old man from Long Island was arrested by New York State Police troopers on I-95 in Westchester after being busted with an illegally loaded handgun and high-powered ammo.

Troopers stopped Valley Stream resident Tyrese Johnson at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in New Rochelle when he committed multiple vehicle and traffic violations on I-95.

According to police, while speaking with Johnson during the subsequent traffic stop, they established probable cause to search the vehicle, at which point troopers found a loaded FN 509 9mm handgun inside.

Police said that the handgun was loaded with a large-capacity ammunition feeding device with multiple rounds of ammunition. An additional large-capacity ammo feeding device was also located inside the vehicle.

Johnson was taken into custody by troopers and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded gun outside of a home or business; two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

Following his arraignment, Johnson was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

