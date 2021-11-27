Long Island Man Becomes Combative With Cops After Arrest For Assaulting Woman, Police Say

A Long Island man became combative with officers after police say he assaulted a woman overnight.

Nassau County Police Third Precinct officers responded to a disturbance in Garden City Park on the 100 block of 1st Street at around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Upon arrival, it was determined that Jonathan Brooks, age 29, Bedford Avenue in Garden City Park, assaulted a female victim, Nassau County Police said.

The victim suffered multiple abrasions and lacerations to her body. She was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers attempted to talk with Brooks, but he became increasingly agitated and combative, said police.

He refused multiple lawful commands by the officers and began to fight with them, according to police.

Officers were able to gain control of Brooks and place him under arrest.

One officer suffered injuries to his shoulder and another officer suffered injuries to his hands and wrists, police said.

Both officers were transported to local area hospitals due to their injuries.

Brooks was charged with:

Aggravated criminal contempt,

First-degree criminal contempt,

Four counts of second-degree assault,

Resisting arrest,

First-degree stalking

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 27 at First District Court in Hempstead.

