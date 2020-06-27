Long Island Man Attacks Victim With Stick, Knife, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly attacked another person with a stick, injuring the victim.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:15 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, in Flanders, said Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police.

Demoy Ashwood, 28, of Flanders, was arrested by Southampton Police after he allegedly assaulted another man with a stick, injuring the victim, and then threatened him with a knife, Ralph said.

Following the incident, patrol officers responded along with Southampton Town Detective Division and Southampton Village K9 to conduct the investigation and attempt to locate Ashwood who fled the scene, Ralph said.

Ashwood was located nearby, placed under arrest, and taken to police headquarters by officers.

He was charged with assault, menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Ashwood was arraigned on Thursday, June 25.

