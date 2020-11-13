Long Island Man Attacks, Injures Two Police Officers

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two police officers who responded to a reported disturbance.

The incident took place around 11:55 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, on South King Street in Elmont, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers were dispatched for a disturbance that occurred at a residence located on South King Street.

Upon their arrival officers found Hurguens Jasmine, 24 of Elmont who had blocked off the stairs to the second floor of his residence, police said.

Officers asked Jasmine to come down, at which point he yelled and began to swing a metal broomstick, striking an officer multiple times, police added.

Officers attempted to place Jasmine under arrest but he resisted, flailing his arms and legs, hitting officers several times.

An officer deployed an electronic control device in an attempt to control Jasmine, after which he was able to be placed under arrest, police said.

Jasmine was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

During transport, Jasmine spat on a Nassau Police Medic caring for him and an officer.

One officer sustained a laceration to the top of his head and abrasions to his forearm. Another officer sustained abrasions to his hands and forearm.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Jasmine was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Menacing

Two counts of harassment

Criminal possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

He will be arraigned when medically appropriate, police said.

