Long Island Man Arrested After Kicking, Killing Dog, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly kicking and killing a dog that was being walked by its owner.

Peter Galantino, 58, of Hempstead, was arrested on Tuesday, March 24, for the incident that took place on Saturday, March 14, in Hempstead, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a man and a woman were walking their dogs in the vicinity of St. Pauls Place and Stevens Avenue when they were approached by Galantino.

After a brief verbal confrontation, Galantino allegedly kicked the victims’ dog, lifting it at least 15-feet off the ground, landing on the pavement, police said.

The victims, a 56-year-old female, and a 61-year-old man rushed the dog to West Hempstead Animal Hospital where it was pronounced dead, police said.

Galantino, who surrendered to police, was charged aggravated cruelty to animals.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

