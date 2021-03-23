Long Island Man Accused Of Mistreating Puppy

A Long Island man is facing an animal abuse charge after allegedly abandoning a puppy he was taking care of in a dumpster, investigators said.

A 59-year-old woman found the 17-week-old puppy in a dumpster in Babylon at Captree State Park at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman brought the dog to the Grady Animal Hospital in Sayville for evaluation and treatment.

Suffolk Police said that the investigation determined that Mineola resident Thami Stafyleras abandoned the puppy in the dumpster. Stafyleras had agreed to care for the puppy while the owner, an acquaintance living in Huntington Station, was away.

Stafyleras, age 44, was charged with abandonment of an animal.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

The puppy, a Pomsky named Louie, is in good health and will be returned to his owner upon his return to Long Island.

