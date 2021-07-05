Long Island House Fire Causes Propane Tanks To Explode

Propane tanks exploded after they got too hot when a house fire broke out on Long Island.

First responders in Nassau County were dispatched to a 7th Street home in East Meadow at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, when a house fire broke out that left two homes with damage.

Crews from the East Meadow and North Bellmore Fire Departments were able to knock down the flames, though, in the process, two propane tanks ruptured due to the heat of the flames, damaging the siding of a neighbor’s home, Nassau County Police said.

According to reports, neighbors could hear the explosion from as far as a block away in East Meadow, and there was an audible boom and vibrant flash when the tanks exploded, with smoke billowing from the residence.

Video of the blaze was captured and posted on social media here.

In the fire, one resident reported a minor burn to their hand and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other occupants of the home did not report any injuries.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents, and the Nassau County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

