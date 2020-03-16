Contact Us
Police & Fire

Long Island Home Heavily Damaged By Blaze, Firefighter Injured

Kathy Reakes
A Long Island home was heavily damaged by a quick-moving fire.
A Long Island home was heavily damaged by a quick-moving fire. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island home was heavily damaged by a fire that also injured a firefighter.

The fire took place around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, on Frisch Place in North Bellmore, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to call for a fire at a residence on Frisch Place. Upon arrival, officers found the home engulfed in flames and the occupants were out of the home.

The North Bellmore Fire Department with the assistance of East Meadow, Merrick, North Merrick, and Bellmore fire departments were able to extinguish the fire.

One member of the North Bellmore Fire Department was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it appears to non-criminal in nature at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

