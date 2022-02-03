Long Island Fire Departments Issue Alert On Donation Scams

Long Island fire departments are warning the public about a scam from a donation mailer they have no affiliation with.

The South Farmingdale Fire Department said on Facebook the letter from the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance Charity recently went out to residents in Nassau County.

The letter, from the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance Inc., asks for donations to support an annual fund drive for firefighters but, the department said they are not affiliated with the organization.

The mailer is being delivered near the same time the department is set to mail their annual fund driver letter.

The department asked that residents share the information with readers so they do not donate to an organization that has nothing to do with local agencies.

