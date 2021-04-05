Long Island Expressway Partially Reopens Hours After Double-Fatal Crash

Two lanes of Long Island Expressway remain closed hours after a deadly pre-dawn crash on Monday, April 5.

The two right lanes on the eastbound side in Nassau County, at Exit 36E, between New Hyde Park Road and Searingtown Road, in North Hills, remain closed with delays stretching back for miles.

The crash, involving an overturned box truck, happened just after 5 a.m.

It claimed the lives of both the truck driver and a sole passenger and all eastbound lanes were closed during the accident investigation through around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.