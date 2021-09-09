Long Island Expressway Crash Leaves One Critically Injured

An overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway left one person in critical condition, police said.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in North Hills, near exit 36 westbound.

There were three occupants in a red 2020 Hyundai Elantra that overturned, Nassau County Police said. Two of whom were transported by separate vehicles to a nearby hospital.

According to police, on Thursday morning, one of the two hospitalized passengers was listed in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No IDs have been released for the three occupants of the Hyundai as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

