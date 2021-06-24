Long Island Duo Nabbed With Multiple Weapons After Parking In Front Of Fire Hydrant, Police Say

A Long Island duo was arrested for alleged possession of multiple weapons and drugs after being stopped for parking in front of a fire hydrant.

Nassau County Police said the man and a woman were arrested around 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, when officers from the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team spotted a 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked illegally in front of a fire hydrant on Franklin Street in Franklin Square.

Officers stopped the vehicle on the Hempstead Turnpike and while speaking with the couple noticed what appeared to be a firearm on the driver's side floorboard next to ammunition and empty shell casings, police said.

Upon further investigation, officers recovered three unregistered, loaded firearms (a Sig Sauer P365 9mm, a P. Beretta-Model 950 B-Cal 6.35, and a Glock26 9mm) along with a large polymer pistol frame used to build a gun from scratch.

Officers also recovered 6.6 grams of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms.

At the time, both occupants, identified as Anthony Cinelli, age 26, of Miller Place, and Marina Rubio, age 26, of Farmingdale were arrested.

Cinelli was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon second-degree

Two counts of unlawful possession large capacity ammunition feeding device,

Two counts of unlawful possession of certain ammo feeding devices not in a home

Rubio was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They will be arraigned on Thursday, June 24, in Mineola.

