Long Island Duo Attempts To Rob Man With Large Machete, Police Say

Two Long Island men were arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a man by holding a large machete over his head.

Johel Castro, age 45, and Nelson Castro-Guerra, age 49, both of Freeport, were arrested around 2:16 a.m., Sunday, May 9 by Nassau County Police for an attempted robbery in Freeport, police said.

According to detectives, the 38-year-old victim was walking in the vicinity of North Main Street and Leonard Avenue when he was approached from behind by the two men.

Castro lifted a large machete over his head as the victim turned around, and Castro-Guerra said "give me your money," police said.

In fear for his life, the victim punched Castro in the face and was able to run away.

Both men fled the scene northbound on North Main Street.

The victim followed and called 911.

Freeport Police Officers arrived and located and arrested both men, police said.

Castro was charged with:

Two counts of robbery

Menacing

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Nelson Castro-Guerra has been charged with two counts of robbery.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 10 in Mineola.

