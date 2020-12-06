Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Investigation Into Fatal Long Island Overdose Leads To Charges For Man, Woman
Police & Fire

Long Island Daycare Owner Faces Charges After 10-Month-Old Boy Is Seriously Injured

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Natalie Rose
Natalie Rose Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island daycare owner is facing multiple charges after a boy was seriously injured at the facility, according to police.

The 10-month-old boy sustained a serious injury while under the care of the Kiddie Academy at 45 Seaman Ave. in Bethpage and did not receive proper medical treatment, which prompted an investigation by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Nassau County Police announced on Sunday morning, Dec. 6.

The investigation eventually revealed that the owner, Natalie Rose, age 34, purposely falsified the New York State incident report that was filed in regards to the child’s injury which happened on Thursday, Sept. 24 at around 3:20 p.m., said police.

Rose was taken into custody by detectives for arrest processing on Saturday, Dec.5.

Rose was charged with:

  • First-degree falsifying business records, 
  • First-degree offering a false instrument for filing 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child. 

Rose was issued an appearance ticket for Thursday, Dec. 17.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.