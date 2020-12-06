Long Island Daycare Owner Faces Charges After 10-Month-Old Boy Is Seriously Injured

A Long Island daycare owner is facing multiple charges after a boy was seriously injured at the facility, according to police.

The 10-month-old boy sustained a serious injury while under the care of the Kiddie Academy at 45 Seaman Ave. in Bethpage and did not receive proper medical treatment, which prompted an investigation by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Nassau County Police announced on Sunday morning, Dec. 6.

The investigation eventually revealed that the owner, Natalie Rose, age 34, purposely falsified the New York State incident report that was filed in regards to the child’s injury which happened on Thursday, Sept. 24 at around 3:20 p.m., said police.

Rose was taken into custody by detectives for arrest processing on Saturday, Dec.5.

Rose was charged with:

First-degree falsifying business records,

First-degree offering a false instrument for filing

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Rose was issued an appearance ticket for Thursday, Dec. 17.

