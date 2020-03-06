Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Long Island Crash Kills Driver, Seriously Injures Passenger

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash on the Wantagh Parkway at Goose Creek Bridge.
The area of the fatal crash on the Wantagh Parkway at Goose Creek Bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and another seriously injured during a single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash took place in Nassau County around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, on the Wantagh Parkway and Goose Creek Bridge in Wantagh, said New York State Police Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.

According to Ahlgrim, the vehicle was traveling southbound on the parkway when the vehicle crashed.

The unidentified driver was killed and the passenger was seriously injured and being extricated.

Little information was available as troopers are still on the scene investigating the crash, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.