Long Island Crash Kills Driver, Seriously Injures Passenger

One person was killed and another seriously injured during a single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash took place in Nassau County around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, on the Wantagh Parkway and Goose Creek Bridge in Wantagh, said New York State Police Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.

According to Ahlgrim, the vehicle was traveling southbound on the parkway when the vehicle crashed.

The unidentified driver was killed and the passenger was seriously injured and being extricated.

Little information was available as troopers are still on the scene investigating the crash, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

