Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: No Bull: New Suffolk County Sightings Of 1,500-Pound 'Barney' Reported
Police & Fire

Long Island Business Ransacked, Vandalized, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
345 Eastern Parkway in Hempstead
345 Eastern Parkway in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A commercial business on Long Island was burglarized and vandalized over the weekend, launching an investigation, police said.

Nassau County Police investigators said that suspects illegally entered All American Recycling on Eastern Parkway in Farmingdale between 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

According to police, an employee reporting to work at the business on Sunday found that the building had been ransacked and vandalized, causing extensive damage.

No description of the suspects has been provided by investigators. It is unclear what was taken during the burglary.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.