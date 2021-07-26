Long Island Business Ransacked, Vandalized, Police Say

A commercial business on Long Island was burglarized and vandalized over the weekend, launching an investigation, police said.

Nassau County Police investigators said that suspects illegally entered All American Recycling on Eastern Parkway in Farmingdale between 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.

According to police, an employee reporting to work at the business on Sunday found that the building had been ransacked and vandalized, causing extensive damage.

No description of the suspects has been provided by investigators. It is unclear what was taken during the burglary.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

