Long Island 21-Year-Old Killed When Car Crashes Into Utility Pole, Police Say

A 21-year-old Long Island man was killed when his car crashed into a utility pole overnight.

It happened on Friday, March 27 at around 5:18 a.m. in North Massapequa.

The victim, Anthony Cardillo, 21, of Massapequa, was traveling south on North Broadway in a Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety Vehicle when he struck the utility pole at the intersection of North Pine Street, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

There does not appear to be any criminality associated with the accident at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.

