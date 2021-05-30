Local Man Threatens Employee With Knife After Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

A man has been accused of threatening an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven after being confronted for stealing from the store, according to police.

At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Christopher Meyer, age 50, walked into a 7/11 store in Levittown, located at 151 Jerusalem Ave., where he picked up two large boxes of beer and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them, Nassau County Police said.

A male employee followed Meyer, a resident of Levittown, outside the store and attempted to stop him, according to police.

Meyer then pulled out a knife and held it in the direction of the victim in a threatening manner and continued to walk northbound on Jerusalem Avenue, said police.

Officers were called to the scene, and after conducting an investigation, were able to locate Meyer at his home just before 1 p.m. Saturday where he was placed under arrest, police said.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Meyer was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

He was charged with:

First-degree robbery,

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

Resisting arrest.

Police said that he will be arraigned when medically practical.

