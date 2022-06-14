Lindenhurst Woman Killed After SUV Overturns During Crash In West Babylon

A local woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday, June 13 in West Babylon.

Kimberly Pigott, age 31, of Lindenhurst, was driving a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on State Route 109 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Herzel Boulevard and crossed in front of a 2020 Jeep that was travelling eastbound on State Route 109, Suffolk County Police said.

Pigott’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side and overturned, according to police.

Pigott was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the Jeep, a 56-year-old Babylon man, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact SCPD First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

