Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Suffolk County Man
Police & Fire

Lindenhurst Man Charged With Leaving Dog In Sub-Freezing Temps, SPCA Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Lindenhurst man was charged with leaving his dog outside in sub-freezing temperatures.
A Lindenhurst man was charged with leaving his dog outside in sub-freezing temperatures. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

A wanted man on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly leaving his dog outside his home in sub-freezing temperatures, the SPCA announced.

Suffolk County SPCA and police officers responded to a home on 44th Street in Lindenhurst, where there was a report of a resident leaving his dog outside in a cold, unheated car with the engine off.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that the homeowner, Byron Perez, age 34, also left the dog with no ready access to food, water, or any indoor heated facility while the temperatures were between 14 and 18 degrees as it was left inside the car.

Gross noted that Perez also noted that Perez had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Perez was charged on Saturday, Jan. 29 with one count of violating the Suffolk County Code, a misdemeanor, and one count of the Agriculture and Markets Law for abusing the dog. He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Feb. 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.