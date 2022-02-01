Lindenhurst Man Charged With Leaving Dog In Sub-Freezing Temps, SPCA Says

A wanted man on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly leaving his dog outside his home in sub-freezing temperatures, the SPCA announced.

Suffolk County SPCA and police officers responded to a home on 44th Street in Lindenhurst, where there was a report of a resident leaving his dog outside in a cold, unheated car with the engine off.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that the homeowner, Byron Perez, age 34, also left the dog with no ready access to food, water, or any indoor heated facility while the temperatures were between 14 and 18 degrees as it was left inside the car.

Gross noted that Perez also noted that Perez had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Perez was charged on Saturday, Jan. 29 with one count of violating the Suffolk County Code, a misdemeanor, and one count of the Agriculture and Markets Law for abusing the dog. He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Feb. 18.

