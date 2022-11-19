Lindenhurst Deli Shut Down After Clerk Sells Alcohol To Minor, Police Say

A Long Island deli has been shut down and a clerk is facing charges after he allegedly sold alcohol to a minor during a police investigation.

Abodhaibah Ebrahim, age 43, of Lindenhurst, was arrested Friday, Nov. 18, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police.

Police said Ebrahim was working as a clerk at 168 Deli, located on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, when he sold White Claws to someone under the age of 21.

Officers conducted an enforcement operation at the store after receiving numerous complaints from community members, police said.

Ebrahim was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and with having no liquor license on display.

Following his arrest, the Village of Lindenhurst Code Enforcement issued several summonses for fire code violations and shut down the business.

Ebrahim was issued two appearance tickets and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

