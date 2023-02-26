LIE Special Delivery: Officers Help Woman Give Birth On Shoulder Of Roadway In Brentwood

Police officers and paramedics helped a woman make a very special delivery on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol officers, along with an SCPD Fifth Precinct officer, responded to a 911 call reporting a woman in labor in a vehicle on the right shoulder of the westbound LIE, near Exit 53 in Brentwood, just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

When they arrived, Amy Steinberg, age 36, of Woodbury, was in labor in the backseat of her vehicle. Her husband Ian was with her.

Sergeant Justin Carey, officers Kenneth Bunger, Matthew Siesto, and Arnold Reyes, with the assistance of paramedics from Brentwood Legion Ambulance, delivered a baby girl at 2:34 a.m.

Steinberg and her daughter were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in good condition

