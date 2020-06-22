LI Woman Killed After Colliding With Bulkhead While Being Towed Behind Boat

A woman was killed while being towed behind a boat and collided with a bulkhead.

Nassau County Police said the woman was killed around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, June 21, in Oceanside.

According to detectives, a 55-year-old man was operating his boat in Parsonage Cove and towing Sabina Singh, 26, of Baldwin, behind the boat in a recreational tube when she collided with a bulkhead of Middle Bay Country Club.

Singh was loaded back onto the boat and transported to Ann Street in Baldwin, police said.

Responding officers transported Singh to a local hospital in an ambulance where she was pronounced dead by a staff physician due to severe head and chest trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

