LI Teen In Serious Condition After Vehicle Crashes Into Building

A 19-year-old is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island, in which one vehicle crashed through a building.

The crash took place around 8:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, on Prospect Avenue in Westbury, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while driving westbound on Prospect Avenue near Rose Street, the 19-year-old struck a parked vehicle before turning westbound onto Union Avenue where he was in a collision with a taxi, operated by a 46-year-old man who remained at the scene and was uninjured.

As a result of the collision, the teen lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied building on Union Avenue, police said.

He suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he is listed in serious condition.

