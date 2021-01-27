LI Teen Attempts To Strike Girl During Hotel Party, Fights With Officers, Police Say

A Long Island teen was arrested for allegedly attempting to strike a 17-year-old girl and then fought with police at a Long Island hotel.

Cameron Wezkiewicz, age 18, of Franklin Square, was arrested at 12:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, for the assault that took place at the Homeward Suites in Carle Place, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at the hotel, located at 40 Westbury Ave. Upon arrival, officers were notified of an unauthorized party in a guest suite.

As officers arrived at the suite they found multiple people having a party. As officers were escorting the unauthorized guests out of the room they located another group of people in the bedroom of the suite.

In the bedroom, police said Wezkiewicz was standing over a teen with a closed fist, ready to strike her.

Officers approached him to prevent the attack. Wezkiewicz turned towards the officers and began throwing punches. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Wezkiewicz was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. During the struggle, an officer was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Wezkiewicz has been charged with:

Assault

Menacing

Resisting arrest

Criminal mischief

