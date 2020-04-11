LI Steakhouse Butcher Manager Rips Off $250K From Register Over Four Years, Police Say

A 61-year-old man was arrested for grand larceny after allegedly stealing some $250,000 from an area steakhouse.

Anthony Callari, of Deer Park, was arrested at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 7 and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, the Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, the larceny occurred when Callari, who worked as the butcher manager for Bryant and Cooper Steakhouse in Roslyn, removed money from the cash register without permission, police said.

Callari allegedly pulled off the thefts, which took place between Jan. 2016 to April 2, by voiding fraudulent sales slips and removed the amount on the slip from the register in cash, police said.

When the theft was discovered, the victim said the amount stolen totaled some $250,000, police said.

Callari was arraigned on Wednesday, April 8, and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

