Large Long Island Melee Leads To 10 Arrests, With Cops Attacked, Injured

Ten people were arrested after they allegedly attacked police officers attempting to break up a large street party, sending four to the hospital.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 9:50 p.m., Sunday, May 17, in Baldwin.

According to detectives, officers responded to a large disturbance in the vicinity of Dean Drive and Shell Street and saw about 20 people in the street smashing glass bottles and playing loud music.

When officers attempted to calm the disturbance the crowd allegedly became violent and started throwing bottles at the officers, police said.

"As officers attempted to arrest some of the people involved, some became even more violent and began punching officers," police said.

Multiple subjects violently resisted arrest and a total of 10 people were arrested, police said.

Four officers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those arrested and charged included:

Furnie Oden V, 18, of Baldwin, charged with assault, attempted robbery, riot, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

Furnie Oden IV, 39, of Baldwin, charged with assault, riot, and obstructing governmental administration.

Furnie Oden III, 63, of Baldwin, charged with assault, riot, and obstructing governmental administration.

Jaquan Oden, 26, of Baldwin, charged with two counts of assault, riot, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Kiyon Oden, 21, of Baldwin, charged with two counts of assault, riot, and resisting arrest.

Quinteze Tyriek Howell, 22, of Brooklyn, charged with assault, riot, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Dasaun Damian Young, 24, of Binghamton, charged with assault, riot, obstructing governmental administration, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Danny Ashley, 20, of Baldwin, charged with assault, riot, and obstructing governmental administration.

Alfredo Delsol Lyde, 20, of Hempstead, charged with assault, riot, and obstructing governmental administration.

Jahnay Drumgoal, 31, of Hempstead, charged with assault riot, and disorderly conduct.

All are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday May 19, in Mineola.

