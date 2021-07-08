Contact Us
Larceny Suspects Wanted For Targeting Long Island Surfers

Zak Failla
The first suspect who is wanted for robbing Long Island surfers. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
The second suspect who is wanted for robbing Long Island surfers. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Recognize them?

Police investigators on Long Island have released new surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted for allegedly targeting surfers while their cars are left unattended at an area beach.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department for two suspects who are wanted in connection with breaking into vehicles at the Lido West Surf Beach Parking Lot in Lido Beach on multiple occasions.

According to police, the pair targets surfers who leave their keys and other valuables inside their vehicles while they frequent the beach.

There have been reports of stolen cash, and stolen credit cards that were used at nearby pharmacies and convenience stores following the robberies.

The first suspect was described as being between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 with a thin build, black hair, and a beard. The second was described as being heavyset, approximately 5-foot-8, in his 20s, with brown hair and a beard.

Investigators noted that the two were seen operating a blue 2008 Audi A4.

Anyone with information regarding either of the suspects has been asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators by calling (516) 573-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

