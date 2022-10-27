Know Them? Trio Accused Of Stealing Nearly $1.5K Worth Of Goods From Selden Store

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying and locating three people who stole tools from a store.

The thefts took place in Selden on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Home Depot located in the Independence Plaza.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives say the three, a man and two women, stole four Ryobi chainsaws, valued at approximately $1,475.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.