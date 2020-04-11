Know Them? Police Asking For Help IDing Armed Long Island 7-Eleven Robbers

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly robbed a Long Island 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 9:50 p.m., Sunday, April 5, at the 7:Eleven on Oak Street in Uniondale, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, two men entered the store and one pointed a black handgun at an employee and demanded the victim give him cash from the register as well as various cigars and cigarettes.

The second man demanded another employee to open a second register and empty the contents.

After the victims complied, the men exited the store on foot southbound towards Westbury Road. No injuries were reported, police said.

The first man was described as being a black male in his 20s, 6-foot-2, with a medium build. He was wearing all denim with a white hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask and tan boots.

The second man is described as being a black male in his 20s, 5-foot-8, with a medium build. He was wearing a bubble jacket with a fur hood, dark-colored pants, a surgical mask, blue sneakers and a blue sports jersey with white and red stripes.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above robbery contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

