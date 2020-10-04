Know Them? Man, Woman Wanted After Robbery At Long Island Macy's

A man threatened a security guard with a knife after he and a woman allegedly robbed a Long Island Macy’s.

Investigators are attempting to identify and locate a man and woman who allegedly walked into the store in the Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City at 4:50 pm. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and placed merchandise into a bag and attempted to leave the store without attempting to pay, Nassau County Police said.

Police said the pair attempted to leave Macy's, at which point they were approached by store security.

When confronted, the man allegedly took out a knife and began swinging it at the guards before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect was described as being a 6-foot tall African American man weighing approximately 220 pounds.

He was wearing a New York Knicks hat, a black shirt, black shorts over black pants, and a face mask.

The second suspect was described as being a 5-foot-5 woman weighing approximately 130 pounds.

She was wearing a white shirt, black pants with a floral pattern, had a blue bag, and a face mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the pair or their whereabouts has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

