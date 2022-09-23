Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Central Islip Store

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly stole items from a Home Depot Store.

The incident took place at the Home Depot in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Police said.

The men stole Romex brand electrical wire from the store, located at 301 South Research Place. The merchandise was valued at approximately $640, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.