Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Central Islip Store

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Suffolk County police are asking the public for help identifying the two men wanted for an alleged theft from a Home Depot. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly stole items from a Home Depot Store.

The incident took place at the Home Depot in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Police said.

The men stole Romex brand electrical wire from the store, located at 301 South Research Place. The merchandise was valued at approximately $640, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

