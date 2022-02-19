Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing $620 Worth Of Items From Suffolk Lowe's

An alert was issued by police investigators who are attempting to locate two wanted men who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Long Island Lowe’s location.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down the two suspects (pictured above) who allegedly stole copper wiring from Lowe’s on the North Service Road in Commack.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, police said.

Investigators said that the stolen items had an estimated value of $620.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or their whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

