Know Them? Duo Accused Of Stealing $3.1K Worth Of Items From Suffolk Home Depot

Two men stole assorted items valued at more than $3,100 from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Two men stole assorted items valued at more than $3,100 from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Home Depot location.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, which released photos of two men who allegedly stole items from Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

The alleged theft happened on Monday, Feb. 21. The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of more than $3,100, police noted.

No other descriptive information on the suspects was released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the two men or who has information regarding the robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

