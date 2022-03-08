Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Kings Park Porch Pirate

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted porch pirate.

In February, a man was caught on camera stealing a FedEx package from the front of a Twin Oaks Drive in Kings Park.

Police said that the alleged theft happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. It is unclear what was inside the stolen package.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect (pictured above). Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or identity has been asked to contact police investigators in the Fourth Precinct by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

