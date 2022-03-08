Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk Man Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Police Say
Police & Fire

Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Kings Park Porch Pirate

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a package from the porch in Kings Park in February.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a package from the porch in Kings Park in February. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted porch pirate.

In February, a man was caught on camera stealing a FedEx package from the front of a Twin Oaks Drive in Kings Park.

Police said that the alleged theft happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. It is unclear what was inside the stolen package.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect (pictured above). Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or identity has been asked to contact police investigators in the Fourth Precinct by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.