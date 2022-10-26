Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Driver Seriously Injured After Compact SUV Crashes Into Long Island Home
Police & Fire

Know Him? Many Accused Of Stealing SUV From Southampton Golf Club

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Man wanted for allegedly stealing an SUV from a Southampton golf club.
Know him? Man wanted for allegedly stealing an SUV from a Southampton golf club. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a Long Island golf club.

The theft of a 2022 Toyota 4Runner took place in Southampton at the Sebonack Gold Club around 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, said the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police.

The suspect was described as being a Black man with a bald head, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.