Know Him? Many Accused Of Stealing SUV From Southampton Golf Club

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a Long Island golf club.

The theft of a 2022 Toyota 4Runner took place in Southampton at the Sebonack Gold Club around 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, said the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police.

The suspect was described as being a Black man with a bald head, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

