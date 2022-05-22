Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Two Huntington Stores

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of using stolen credit cards at a store on Long Island.

The cards belonged to a Greenlawn man who lost his wallet in Huntington Tuesday, April 26, according to Suffolk County Police.

Not long after, a man used the cards to make purchases at two Huntington stores, It’s Lit Smoke Shop on New York Avenue and E-Smoke & Cigar on Main Street, police said.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing the man wearing blue jeans and a black hooded jacket. He also had on glasses and a gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-220-TIPS or on the Crime Stoppers website.

