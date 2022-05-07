Contact Us
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $520 Worth Of Items From Setauket Kohl's

Zak Failla
This man is wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from Kohl's.
A suspected shoplifter was caught on camera allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from a Long Island Kohl’s location, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who targeted the Kohl's store on Nesconset Highway in Setauket last month. 

According to police, the man stole approximately $520 worth of clothing at the store at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. 

In photos released by police, the man can be seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and backward baseball hat. No other descriptive information has been provided by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the man has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

