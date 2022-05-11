Know Him? Man Wanted For Damaging Kings Park Business

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to break into a Long Island business.

It happened Thursday, March 10 at Celtic Crossing Tavern Kings Park, located on Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Security cameras were rolling at around 3:15 a.m. when the man used a shovel to try to break open a door.

He was unsuccessful, but his actions damaged the door, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the man wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with gloves, a beanie, and a dark colored face mask.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest, at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on its website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.