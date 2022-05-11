Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Trio Busted With Handgun, Pills, After Traffic Stop On Long Island
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Damaging Kings Park Business

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance footage of the man Suffolk County Police say tried breaking into Celtic Crossing Tavern in Kings Park Thursday, March 10.
Surveillance footage of the man Suffolk County Police say tried breaking into Celtic Crossing Tavern in Kings Park Thursday, March 10. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to break into a Long Island business.

It happened Thursday, March 10 at Celtic Crossing Tavern Kings Park, located on Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Security cameras were rolling at around 3:15 a.m. when the man used a shovel to try to break open a door.

He was unsuccessful, but his actions damaged the door, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the man wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with gloves, a beanie, and a dark colored face mask.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest, at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on its website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.