Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Snow Squalls Could Cause Dangerous Whiteout Conditions, Hazardous Travel
Police & Fire

Know Her? Women Accused Of Stealing Items From Dick's Sporting Goods In Suffolk

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Commack store.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole from a Commack store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to locate a pair of women who allegedly stole from an area Dick’s Sporting Goods location.

A surveillance photo was released by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers of two women who allegedly targeted the sporting goods store on Jericho Turnpike in Commack and stole clothes.

The alleged shoplifting happened shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 and walked out with assorted women’s clothing without making an attempt to pay.

Anyone with information regarding the shoplifting incident or the pictured suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.