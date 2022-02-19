Know Her? Women Accused Of Stealing Items From Dick's Sporting Goods In Suffolk

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to locate a pair of women who allegedly stole from an area Dick’s Sporting Goods location.

A surveillance photo was released by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers of two women who allegedly targeted the sporting goods store on Jericho Turnpike in Commack and stole clothes.

The alleged shoplifting happened shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 and walked out with assorted women’s clothing without making an attempt to pay.

Anyone with information regarding the shoplifting incident or the pictured suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

