Kitten Rescued After Being Trapped In Window Well Of Long Island Home For Days

A kitten needed all nine of its lives after finding itself in a precarious position for two days before being rescued by police officers on Long Island.

Nassau County Police officers responded to Wensley Drive in Russel Gardens, in the Great Neck Peninsula, shortly before 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, where there was a report of an animal that had been trapped in a basement window well for days.

Officers were able to climb through a set of thick bushes in the back of the home, made their way their way to the trapped kitten, and managed to coax the animal out of the window well to safety.

Police said that the kitten, which was approximately four weeks old, was unharmed, though slightly distressed by the incident. It is now set to be adopted by a family member of one of its police rescuers after its taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.