Jewelry Store Heist: 5 Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery In Smithtown

Five suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island jewelry store.

It happened Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Smithtown.

A woman wearing a face mask was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The woman then held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.

The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry.

The five suspects drove away from the scene in a minivan, which they parked a short distance away, then split up and fled in two other vehicles.

There were no injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854- 8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check nack to Daily Voice for updates.

